SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department needs help identifying a suspect wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents.

Investigators believe the same suspect committed multiple incidents in neighboring jurisdictions between Feb. 13 and March 20.

The suspect is often described as a Hispanic adult in his 30s to 40s. The man has been seen driving a dark car and has been seen masturbating or exposing himself to victims.

No one has been injured during the incidents, some have occurred in or near shopping center parking lots.

If you witness such behavior, call 911 immediately.

Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The incidents cited by police are listed below:

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at approximately 2:20 p.m., in the 1800 block of 19th Street, a white or Hispanic male adult, 30 to 40 years of age, pulled beside the victim and was masturbating. The suspect did not say anything to the victim. He was described as medium build, with short dark hair. He had acne scars or pock marks on his face. He was driving a silver colored crossover SUV.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m., in the 6100 block of Mack Road, a Hispanic male adult, early 30’s, pulled up next to the victim and began to masturbate. The suspect was described with neat-cut brown hair, wearing a beanie cap. He was driving a newer gray car with tinted windows and spoiler on the back end, possibly 2-door.

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, at approximately 5:45 p.m., in the 500 block of Florin Road, a Hispanic male adult in his late 30’s to early 40’s, pulled up next to the victim displaying his penis through the zipper of his pants for the victim to see. The suspect did not say anything to the victim. He was described as having darker skin, wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded sweatshirt. His vehicle was a newer black Honda Accord with black paper plates, with “5STAR” written in yellow.

On Thursday, March 14, 2019 at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the area of Greenhaven Drive and Sand River Court, a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male adult, 28 to 35-years-old, pulled up next to the victim and her 13-year-old daughter and was masturbating. The suspect was described as having a “chubby” build and partially balding. He was driving a 2-door silver car with the license plate of “5STAR.”

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at approximately 7:50 a.m., in the area of Craig Avenue and 23rd Street, a Hispanic male adult in his late 20’s pulled over and asked for directions while masturbating. The suspect was wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt. He was seen driving a gray car.