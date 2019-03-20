SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What started as a potential water rescue in Sacramento Wednesday night has become a missing person case, according to Sacramento Firefighters.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters received a call that a group had lost contact with their friend but found all of his belongings including his phone on the shore of the Sacramento River.

It was unclear if the friend was in the water, so a DART team launched their boat to check. The incident happened near Jibboom and the Railyards.

The search was called off about an hour later and firefighters said they found no evidence of a person in the water.

Firefighters said the friends who called in the incident had used the “Find My iPhone” app and tracked the friend’s phone to the shore.

The investigation has been turned over to Sacramento Police and has become a missing person case.

Officials have not released any information about the missing person at this time.