



– A baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores across the country has been recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination. Kingston Pharma, LLC, which manufactures the “DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus,” says the cough syrup may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans.

The bacteria has the potential to cause gastrointestinal illness, including vomiting and diarrhea. The FDA says the symptoms are often mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred.

The FDA warns those at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled bottles are labeled, “DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” and come in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

There have been no reports of illness in connection to this cough syrup.

Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.