SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews battled a fire under W-X Freeway Thursday morning.

The scene was at 15th and X streets under Highway 50.

Firefighters on scene of a fire under the WX freeway at 15th and X St in #Sacramento. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/KTdlObbPBX — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 21, 2019

It appears some trash caught fire, sending smoke up to the freeway.

Traffic is being rerouted around X Street at 15th so that fire crews can drag a hose across the intersection.

Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point.