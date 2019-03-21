



FRESNO (CBS13) – A Facebook post on an admitted gang member’s arrest has gone viral thanks to his apparent taste for rustic guns.

Back on March 11, Fresno police announced they had arrested 19-year-old Amador Carlos Martinez during a gang violence reduction mission in the city.

Martinez was pulled over and admitted to being a member of the Fresno Bulldogs gang. He also had a loaded .44 Magnum revolver under the driver’s seat – saying he had it for protect himself against other gang members.

Officers arrested Martinez on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Like many arrests in Fresno, the police department posted Martinez’ mugshot to their Facebook page. They also posted a picture of Martinez’ revolver – and it didn’t go unnoticed by Facebook commenters.

Here’s a sampling of some of the top comments:

“He got arrested before he could skin that smokewagon.”

“Free my boy Wyatt Herb IIVX.”

“This kid takes Red Dead Redemption way too serious.”

“I wonder if he has to take ten paces before he commits a drive-by.”

“The serial number on that gun is #1.”

“Surrender thine currency and goods procured by the sweat of thine brow, good sir, lest I create in thine chest a hole larger than thine mother’s communal flower.”

The gun in question is a Remington 1858 “New Army” Revolver, which is styled after weapons used in the Civil War.

Fresno police say their special response team has taken 12 guns off the streets in 2019.