Filed Under:Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Raccoons

AUBURN (CBS13) – Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is rehabilitating a raccoon that was hit by a car.

The rescue says the raccoon was recently found on the road after it was hit.

The raccoon is now in the care of Gold Country Wildlife Care.

Some people picked it up, thinking it was going to die. The people were going to skin it, the rescue says, but the raccoon survived through the night. So they took it to the rescue.

The raccoon is now being treated at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue for head trauma.

Rescuers say the raccoon is already standing and eating again.

 

