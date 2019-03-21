  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Calaveras County, measles

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials said Thursday there is a confirmed case of measles in Calaveras County.

An unvaccinated child has contracted the disease and health officials said the child may have infected others. The child lives in the Valley Springs area.

The Calaveras County Health Department said the child developed measles after traveling overseas. Before they were diagnosed, the measles patient had contact with several people in Calaveras and Amador Counties.

Health officials are in the process of contacting people who may have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious but is completely preventable with the vaccine. Health officials recommend parents check their children’s shot records to ensure they are protected.

