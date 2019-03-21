  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMCBS13 News Special
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County deputy went the extra mile to brighten the day of a man who recently lost his job.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they were recently contacted by a concerned citizen who wanted deputies to check up on a man who lived alone. The concerned person believed the man had not eaten in a few weeks.

Deputies went to do a welfare check and discovered that the man had recently lost his job.

Deputy Brunnier delivering groceries. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

Deputy Brunmier delivering groceries. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

The man said he only had enough money for rent and utilities. Deputies took a look at his fridge and found it empty.

Without being asked, Deputy Brunmier drove to a nearby grocery store and bought some groceries. Brunmier then delivered it and told the man he’d come back tomorrow to check up on him.

Deputies say the man was grateful for the kindness and for who Brunmier went above and beyond for him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s