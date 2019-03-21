SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County deputy went the extra mile to brighten the day of a man who recently lost his job.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they were recently contacted by a concerned citizen who wanted deputies to check up on a man who lived alone. The concerned person believed the man had not eaten in a few weeks.

Deputies went to do a welfare check and discovered that the man had recently lost his job.

The man said he only had enough money for rent and utilities. Deputies took a look at his fridge and found it empty.

Without being asked, Deputy Brunmier drove to a nearby grocery store and bought some groceries. Brunmier then delivered it and told the man he’d come back tomorrow to check up on him.

Deputies say the man was grateful for the kindness and for who Brunmier went above and beyond for him.