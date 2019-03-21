  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats hit the field for the first time on April 1 for an inter-level scrimmage.

The team will take on the San Jose Giants at Raley Field in what’s being called a ‘prospect-packed’ game.

The San Jose Giants team is the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Players expected to take the field are:

  • Joey Bart
  • Heliot Ramos
  • Shaun Anderson
  • Chris Shaw
  • Aramis Garcia
  • Tyler Beede

The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. General admission tickets for the special scrimmage start at just $5. Tickets are available now at rivercats.com.

