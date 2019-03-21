Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats hit the field for the first time on April 1 for an inter-level scrimmage.
The team will take on the San Jose Giants at Raley Field in what’s being called a ‘prospect-packed’ game.
The San Jose Giants team is the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Players expected to take the field are:
- Joey Bart
- Heliot Ramos
- Shaun Anderson
- Chris Shaw
- Aramis Garcia
- Tyler Beede
The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. General admission tickets for the special scrimmage start at just $5. Tickets are available now at rivercats.com.