



A county probation officer is under investigation for allegedly recording a woman at work and a teenager in his home without their knowledge.

The findings came about in a quaint and quiet Folsom neighborhood where police say one man became the center of a multi-agency investigation into voyeurism and child pornography.

According to court documents, John Steven Ruiz was secretly recording a minor in his home in October.

“I know that girl very personally and she’s babysat, watched our house and has done everything, so I feel very sorry,” said Felicia Maddox who lives nearby.

READ ALSO: Family Of Matilda Ortiz Thanks Community For Helping In Recovery Efforts

Maddox said the teen was housesitting and became suspicious and reported what she found to Folsom Police.

“Shocked. I would not expect my neighborhood to be like that,” Maddox said.

He was not only a neighbor, but Ruiz was also an El Dorado County Probation Officer. Ruiz also allegedly recorded a woman in a compromising position without her consent in a private space at work.

The county’s chief probation officer could not elaborate fully on the case but confirmed that Ruiz is, in fact, being investigated for at least the work-related incidents.

A warrant was ultimately issued in both counties and Ruiz is now out on bail. He has been put on administrative leave and will be back in Sacramento County court next month.

Follow CBS13: Facebook | Twitter