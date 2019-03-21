SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beloved Sacramento Bishop Emeritus Francis Anthony Quinn has passed away at the age of 97. Quinn was the 7th bishop of Sacramento and a prominent figure in the Sacramento community.

According to the Most Rev. Jaime Soto, Roman Catholic Bishop of Sacramento, Bishop Quinn was the oldest Catholic bishop in the United States at the time of his death. He served as a priest for 73 years, 41 of which were as a bishop.

The Most Rev. Jaime Soto, Roman Catholic Bishop of Sacramento, released the following statement today on the passing of Bishop Emeritus Francis Anthony Quinn.

“As he approached the divine threshold, Bishop Quinn’s heart resonated with the words of Paul to the Philippians, “It is not that I have already taken hold of it or have already attained perfect maturity, but I continue my pursuit in hope that I may possess it, since I have indeed been taken possession of by Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 3.12)

“Bishop Quinn was also dearly possessed by the many who admired and loved him, Catholics and non-Catholics alike. He was always accompanied by friends and family throughout his long stay at Mercy McMahon. I am grateful to all those who were his companions during the final part of his sojourn. Let us continue to accompany him with our prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. May perpetual light shine upon him.”

Vespers and a Rosary will take place on Sunday evening, March 31, starting at 4 pm, with his funeral the following day, April 1, at 12 noon.