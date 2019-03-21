



— The City of Sacramento announced the winners of the Waterfront Idea Makers contest Thursday.

The contest produced two winners after ideas were voted on by the public. The People’s Choice award went to the design with the most votes. The Open Competition award went to the non-professional design with the most votes.

Design firm Perkins Eastman won the People’s Choice award, after receiving 2,624 votes for their “SACTO H20” concept.

The concept includes a “robust urban waterfront neighborhood that will honor the past, reflect today, and inspire the future.” The firm will be awarded $5,000.

For the Open Competition, a private attorney from Sacramento Craig Segall’s submission won with 419 votes. Segall’s idea focused on removing or decking Interstate-5 to create better connectivity to the waterfront. For his idea, Segall will receive a $1,000 prize.

City staff is now evaluating all Waterfront Idea Makers submissions and will make a recommendation regarding project feasibility to the City Council in late April.

For more information, visit the Waterfront Idea Makers website.

Follow CBS13: Facebook | Twitter