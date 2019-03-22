SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 72-year-old woman has died after she and another woman were struck by a car in Carmichael on Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. along Arden Way, near McClaren Drive.

California Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl was driving west on Arden Way when, for an unknown reason, she swerved onto the shoulder. Two 72-year-old women who were walking on the shoulder were struck.

One of the women has since died from her injuries. The condition of the other woman is unclear.

Officers say the 16-year-old stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No names of anyone involved in the incident have been released.