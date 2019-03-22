



— Officials seized 58 dogs from an animal rescue, claiming the animals were left alone with no food or water for several days.

Now some of those dogs are recovering and are up for adoption at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

The dogs were seized from this rural property on Bond Road in Elk Grove where a business licensed as Elk Grove Animal Rescue is in a landlord-tenant dispute. The people running the rescue are accused of leaving the animals with no care.

Court documents show when Animal Services Officers arrived at the property one February day, “the dogs did not have food or water and their cages were filthy.” and “many dogs were left in stalls with feces and urine-soaked bedding.”

Sarah Humlie is the Animal Services Manager.

“They were in a stable that was designed more for horses,” Humile said. “A number of stalls and the animals were in a group housing situation.”

Several of the dogs were suffering from disease and Humlie said not all of them survived.

Now that the sick have healed and rested, they are ready for a forever home.

Messages left for the owners of “Elk Grove Animal Rescue” were not immediately returned. Their landlord declined to comment.

Bradshaw animal shelter is open from 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30/6:30 p.m. on weekdays. Visit their website for more details.