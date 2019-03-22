



— Anoushka Ambavernekar has spent years perfecting her martial arts moves and at age 17, she’s already politically active even though she’s too young to vote.

But there’s another accomplishment that is getting a lot of attention, Ambavernekar just earned a perfect score on the ACT college admissions test.

“I was shocked, I was like ‘wow this is crazy.’ I got it on my first try,” Ambavernekar said.

It’s a rare achievement that less than 3,000 of the 2 million students across the country who take the test have reached.

Ambavernekar said she did practice tests every day and made sure she “really drilled on them.”

This type of standardized tests is getting extra scrutiny after the massive college admission cheating scandal. State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty favors eliminating the use of these scores in college applications.

“I think it’s time for a change,” McCarty said. “I think it’s time to put these tests to bed.”

Ambavernekar had an interesting perspective on the controversy.

“As someone who got a good score, of course, I’d love to keep it, especially when I’m doing my own applications. But I understand why they’re considering taking it out, especially when there’s obviously a flawed system,” Ambavernekar said.

The Vista Del Lago High School junior has not even started applying to universities yet, but she’s hoping this high score will help her stand out in the highly competitive process.

“When it comes to those really top tier colleges, it’s just one of those things that gets you in the doors,” Ambavernekar said.

She is considering studying business and has already created several websites.