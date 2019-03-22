SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has a popular midtown Sacramento brewpub temporarily closed.

Golden Road Brewing Co., an open-air brewpub at L and 19th streets, experienced a fire early morning Wednesday. Firefighters responded quickly and no one was hurt in the fire, the brewpub says.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

A maintenance issue already had the brewpub closed on St. Patrick’s Day. The place is also at the mercy of the weather, with it being open-air.

Golden Road Brewing says they are working to reopen as soon as possible, but no specific date has been given yet.