GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Police are looking for a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula – and they say it wasn’t the first time.

Officers say the suspect has been targeting a specific grocery store in Grass Valley.

On Thursday, police say she tried to steal $475.85 worth of baby formula, but was thwarted by a sharp-eyed employee.

Surveillance photos of the suspect. (Credit: Grass Valley Police)

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been posted to the Grass Valley Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police note that baby formula is often targeted by thieves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Grass Valley police at (530) 265-7880.

