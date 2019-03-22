SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A big rig driver is blaming his GPS for getting him stuck off the J Street off-ramp into Downtown Sacramento on Friday morning.

The big rig driver, who says he was from out of the area, says his GPS told him to exit at J Street to take 3rd Street. The truck then got hung up on some corner pillars at the intersection – blocking the J Street off-ramp from Interstate 5 for some time.

A tow truck has since dislodged the big rig and the off-ramp was reopened around 9 a.m.

There is a sign at the intersection warning trucks with three axles or more to not turn right due to the sharp curve.