MODESTO (CBS13) – The suspect shot by deputies in Modesto on Thursday has died from his injuries, police say.

Stanislaus County deputies stopped a car with several people inside in Modesto while following up with a carjacking and robbery case early Thursday afternoon. During the stop, deputies say they saw a gun and a deputy opened fire – hitting one of the suspects.

That suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Daishawn Brown. Police say Brown was wanted in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last month in Modesto.

Friday, Modesto police announced Brown has since died from his injuries.

A different suspect in the car, 18-year-old Andreuss Brown, was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail. He’s facing charges of carjacking and robbery.

The Modesto Police Department will be investigating the incident since it happened within their jurisdiction. A gun was found at the scene, detectives say.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.