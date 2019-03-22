  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMCBS13 News Special
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – The suspect shot by deputies in Modesto on Thursday has died from his injuries, police say.

Stanislaus County deputies stopped a car with several people inside in Modesto while following up with a carjacking and robbery case early Thursday afternoon. During the stop, deputies say they saw a gun and a deputy opened fire – hitting one of the suspects.

That suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Daishawn Brown. Police say Brown was wanted in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last month in Modesto.

Friday, Modesto police announced Brown has since died from his injuries.

A different suspect in the car, 18-year-old Andreuss Brown, was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail. He’s facing charges of carjacking and robbery.

The Modesto Police Department will be investigating the incident since it happened within their jurisdiction. A gun was found at the scene, detectives say.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s