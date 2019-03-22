



— A Rocklin teenager is behind bars after Rocklin police say he brought a gun to school.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jacob Clark brought a gun to Rocklin High School Friday. He was arrested at his home. Police have recovered the weapon.

READ ALSO: 2 People Dead After Stabbing In Sacramento; 1 Victim Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Clark’s bond was set at $25,000.

Students who have information about the incident are encouraged to reach out to the Rocklin Police Department.