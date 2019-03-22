MUELLER REPORT:Robert Mueller concludes investigation into Russia probe; delivers report to attorney general.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun on campus, rocklin high school, Rocklin News


ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin teenager is behind bars after Rocklin police say he brought a gun to school.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jacob Clark brought a gun to Rocklin High School Friday. He was arrested at his home. Police have recovered the weapon.

READ ALSO: 2 People Dead After Stabbing In Sacramento; 1 Victim Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Clark’s bond was set at $25,000.

Students who have information about the incident are encouraged to reach out to the Rocklin Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s