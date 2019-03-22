By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under:felony, firearm, gun, Rocklin News


ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin High School senior has been arrested for bringing a gun to school. It happened on Friday afternoon.

Following a motto at Rocklin High “see something, sense something, say something and do something,” a student reported the gun to school administrators.

“He purposefully brought a firearm to school,” said Sgt. Greg Jensen with the Rocklin Police Department.

Jensen said a student reported seeing a classmate not only bring a gun to school but pull it out in the middle of class.

“He pulled it out of his backpack in a position where people could see it and then he put it back inside of his backpack,” Jensen said.

Police responded but, the 18-year-old was already back at home. Jacob Clark was arrested after police found the handgun there and he admitted he had brought it to school.

Just last week, a traffic stop on a Stockton High School campus led officers to a gun in the car and a bullet magazine on the passenger’s seat.

RELATEDStockton Student Arrested For Possessing Gun, Ammunition, Marijuana

“They are practically adults, but they don’t think like adults,” Carl Kalista, Rocklin resident.

The day before that, a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 14-year-old girl on a Stockton Elementary campus.

That student is now facing attempted murder charges.

Police say while the gun wasn’t used, the crime of bringing a gun on campus is a felony offense.

“We do you take those incidents very seriously,” Jensen said.

READ ALSO13-Year-Old Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Stabbing Classmate

Parents say in this climate of mass shootings on school campuses, there’s a major cause for alarm.

“I just can’t believe somebody would do that especially now, knowing what could happen, everybody knows. It’s just so scary,” said Emily Mobley, a Rocklin parent with two students in the district.

And the reason may have seemed innocent, but was far from it.

“I think that he thought there was a level of humor and bringing a firearm to school,” Sgt. Jensen said.

Both police and parents warn this is no laughing matter.

“It’s not a joke, everybody knows it’s not a joke, not in this time,” Mobley said.

Clark has been charged with a felony and was taken to jail. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Jennifer McGraw

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s