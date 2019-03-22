STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people dead in Stockton early Friday morning.

The incident happened around midnight near F Street and Finland Avenue.

Stockton police say all three victims were found inside a vehicle in the area.

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Another man was transported to a hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.