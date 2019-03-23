



— Deputies from Stanislaus County used a K-9 to take down a wanted man Friday afternoon.

It happened just outside of Newman on Hills Ferry Road.

The Sheriff’s Department says they’ve been looking for 33-year-old Brandon Loyd since December for a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts.

They say detectives located him yesterday thanks for a tip.

When they attempted to stop Loyd’s vehicle, they say he jumped out and tried to run. That’s when they deployed K-9 Colt, who was able to apprehend the suspect.

Loyd was transported to a hospital for the dog bite, then taken to jail where he was booked for three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of auto theft, and two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle.