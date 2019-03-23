TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — Staff Seargent Emily Johnson is being called a hero for helping three crash victims on I-80 earlier this year.

Travis Air Force Base says Johnson was on her way to class one evening when she saw a broken down car on the interstate. Just after she stopped to help, another car slammed into the stopped one.

She jumped into action, without thought to her own safety, and successfully treated everyone at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Travis Air Force Base says Johnson had just returned from a six-month deployment in Afghanistan where she regularly practiced those life-saving skills.