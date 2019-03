SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — Deputies in El Dorado County found more than they expected when they responded to a call of two people passed out in a vehicle.

What they found was more than 1,000 syringes, more than half of which had been used. Many of the needles were uncapped.

Along with the needles, deputies found meth and heroin in the SUV.

They say it took several hours to clean out the vehicle due to the health hazards.