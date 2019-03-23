



— A duck in Oakdale has become quite the celebrity after forming an unlikely bond with a family and then a police officer.

He showed up at an Oakdale family’s home in November and never left.

Lydia Fields is Ted’s mom, “We just made him comfortable and he just decided to stay. People said he needed a pool so I borrowed a pool from the neighbor.”

But what made ted a star isn’t that he’s become an unlikely pet.

“Ted approached me in my vehicle. I was on scene for about 30-40 minutes,” says Officer Chelsie Stillwell of the Oakdale Police Department.

It’s that he escaped through this gate and took an interest in Officer Stillwell

“I noticed if I walked to a certain area, Ted would follow me,” she says.

Unsure what to do, Ted became an officer for the day.

Officer Stillwell says, “I picked him up and put him in the backseat of my patrol car and made a couple of phone calls. He went on two calls for service with me.”

Once he was reunited with his family, Officer Stillwell couldn’t just say goodbye. She now visits him frequently.

“I noticed every time I come over here I’m usually in my uniform and he remembers me. He approaches me right away. Always acknowledges me,” notes Officer Stillwell.

He’s pretty smart and with hundreds of followers on his Instagram page, people are getting to follow along with Ted’s adventures. Just click here for his account.