Filed Under:Crime, shooting, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is recovering after being shot Friday night in Stockton.

It happened on the 900 block of South California Street.

Police say two men robbed another man at gunpoint and during the robbery, one of the robbers shot the victim.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the crime, click here to submit your tips.

