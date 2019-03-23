  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Davis, Natalie Corona, officer corona, Police Shooting


DAVIS (CBS13) — Kevin Limbaugh, the man who shot and killed Officer Natalie Corona in Davis back in January, was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on the night of the shooting, according to the Davis Enterprise.

The paper is reporting Limbaugh’s Yolo County coroner’s report, saying he had also been taking prescription medication for insomnia.

Limbaugh’s blood-alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit.

ALSO: Bus Named After Slain Davis Officer Natalie Corona

Police say Kevin Limbaugh ambushed 22-year-old Officer Corona, killing her at the scene of a traffic accident the night of January 10.

Limbaugh reportedly took his own life a short time later at his home.

You can read the entire story here.

