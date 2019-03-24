  • CBS13On Air

BENICIA (CBS13) — Air quality is returning to normal tonight in Benicia after an emissions problem at the Valero refinery.

A green smokestack put out a dark thick smoke that contained carbon particles.

The city advised many to stay indoors.

Health officials will continue to monitor the conditions.

 

