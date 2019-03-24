  • CBS13On Air

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say a Greyhound bus driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a guardrail with 35 passengers on board.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning when the driver lost control on a highway transition road in Fresno.

ALSO: Drunk Man Gets Onto School Bus In Hopes It Would Drop Him Off Closer To Home, Police Say

CHP spokesman Victor Taylor says of the 35 passengers, about 10 complained of pain and one was transported to a hospital.

The Fresno Bee reports the driver, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Taylor says drugs are suspected to be involved, but not alcohol.

A phone message seeking comment from Greyhound was not immediately returned.

