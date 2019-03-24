



— Authorities say a Greyhound bus driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a guardrail with 35 passengers on board.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning when the driver lost control on a highway transition road in Fresno.

CHP spokesman Victor Taylor says of the 35 passengers, about 10 complained of pain and one was transported to a hospital.

The Fresno Bee reports the driver, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Taylor says drugs are suspected to be involved, but not alcohol.

A phone message seeking comment from Greyhound was not immediately returned.