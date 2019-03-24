  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Accident, Crash, fatal, Modesto


MODESTO (CBS13) — A 41-year-old father was killed Friday night in Modesto.

Police say Salvador Chavez was crossing the intersection at Tully Road and Montclair Drive in his electric wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle.

Chavez was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

Friends and family held a memorial at the crash scene last night.

