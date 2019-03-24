



— NASA is looking for 40 social media users who are passionate about aviation and astronomy to tour its Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale.

NASA’s social event will take place on April 24 and will include a tour of its Boeing 747SP aircraft.

Deadline to apply is March 26.

ALSO: NASA Head Says First Person On Mars Is ‘Likely To Be A Woman’

Those selected will also meet pilots, tour the facility, and take photos of several other aircraft.

For complete details, click here.