Sacramento, sideshow, South Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bystander was hit as police were breaking up a sideshow in South Sacramento on Saturday night.

It happened at Alma Vista Way and Rocket Road.

Police say an officer spotted several vehicles involved in the sideshow around 10 p.m., and waited for backup.

Once other officers arrived, the cars dispersed.

No arrests were made.

 

