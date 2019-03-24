



— Following the arrest last week of 18-year-old Jacob Clark, police say officers will proactively be at both Rocklin and Whitney High Schools tomorrow.

The Rocklin Police Department says it is aware of concerns related to Clark, who police arrested for allegedly bringing a firearm onto campus at Rocklin High, and it is monitoring social media regarding the arrest.

Police say they have “safeguards in place to assist us with making Rocklin High School a safe place for learning.”

Clark was booked at the Placer County Jail. Bail has been set at $25,000.00.