— Winter is not done with us yet.

The National Weather Service predicts a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday.

The warning goes into effect at 9 a.m. Monday and stays in effect until Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Update on the timing of the Winter Storm Warning from Lassen Park south through the Western Slopes of the Northern Sierra. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MtUtOMtCqr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2019

The storm warning extends from Lassen Park through the western slopes of the Nothern Sierra.