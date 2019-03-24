



— Five people have been shot and killed in Stockton since Friday.

The most recent happened overnight on Volney Street.

Police say someone shot a woman in her late 30s. She died at the hospital from her injuries.

Earlier on Saturday night, police say someone shot two people in a restaurant drive-thru, killing one man and leaving a woman in critical condition.

These shootings follow an incident that happened around near F Street and Finland Avenue on Friday.

Stockton Police say all three victims were found inside a vehicle in the area.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Another man, age 18, was transported to a hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-837-8377.