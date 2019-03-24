Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are behind bars on firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in Midtown Sacramento tonight.
Police say they attempted to stop a car with multiple people in it near 24th and N Streets. That’s when two of the people inside the car person took off running.
Police found one gun during the stop and arrested two of the people in the car.
Two others escaped custody.