  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carmichael News, sacramento county


CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The second 72-year-old woman who was struck by a 16-year-old driver in Carmichael has died, authorities say.

The incident happened Friday morning on a residential stretch of Arden Way, near McClaren Drive.

California Highway Patrol said the teen driver, for an unknown reason, swerved and struck two 72-year-old women who were walking on the shoulder. One of the women – identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Carmichael resident Peggy McClendon – died a short time later while the other woman suffered major injuries.

Saturday, CHP says the other woman’s family chose to take her off life support. Her name has not been released by the coroner’s office at this point.

The teen stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they’re still looking into whether it was a mechanical failure or distracted driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s