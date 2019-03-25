



CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The second 72-year-old woman who was struck by a 16-year-old driver in Carmichael has died, authorities say.

The incident happened Friday morning on a residential stretch of Arden Way, near McClaren Drive.

California Highway Patrol said the teen driver, for an unknown reason, swerved and struck two 72-year-old women who were walking on the shoulder. One of the women – identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Carmichael resident Peggy McClendon – died a short time later while the other woman suffered major injuries.

Saturday, CHP says the other woman’s family chose to take her off life support. Her name has not been released by the coroner’s office at this point.

The teen stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they’re still looking into whether it was a mechanical failure or distracted driving.