VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A CHP chopper chased a runaway suspect across freeways and city streets to Vacaville just after 11 a.m. Monday after a suspect reportedly stole a vehicle.

Sacramento police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. CHP officers joined the chase as the suspect drove on Interstate 80 from Sacramento.

After speeding on several freeways, country roads, and city streets, the officers said the suspect drove the wrong on I-505 and ran off on foot.

The man ran out of an industrial complex in Vacaville and hopped the fence, hiding near parked trailers.

While the suspect continued to run, the helicopter kept eyes on him and officers followed closely behind. When officers on the ground approached the suspect, he reportedly did not comply with directions, ran off, and attempted to struggle with officers.

After the suspect ran from officers, the CHP helicopter landed in the complex, and two authorities took the suspect into custody.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were hurt in the incident.