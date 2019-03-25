



— After the death of a 13-year-old boy with autism at Guiding Hands School in El Dorado County, one lawmaker has drafted legislation to better protect students with special needs.

Max Benson died after being improperly restrained by staff. Since his death, the school lost it’s certification from the California Department of Education and has shut down.

The proposed bill, authored by Assemblyman Jim Frazier (D-Discovery Bay), would require schools to report any incidents involving law enforcement or child protective services within one day.

The schools would also need to have behavior analysts for students behavioral issues. Additionally, local and state authorities would monitor non-public schools.

The bill has been sponsored by the state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.