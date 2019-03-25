



MODESTO (CBS13) – The man accused of driving into two separate crowds of people at a Modesto park, who then escaped from police custody at a hospital, has been re-arrested.

Modesto police said 29-year-old Israel Bazan of Modesto “walked away” from a hospital in Fresno before undergoing surgery for a head injury.

Bazan is suspected of hitting four people on Jan. 29 in the parking lot and on the road on just outside of Beard Brook Park.

One woman suffered moderate injuries while the three other people suffered minor injuries, police said.

Bazan was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident. He then escaped and has been sought ever since.

Modesto police say Bazan was re-arrested Friday morning after Stanislaus County Probation spotted him in an alley between 5th and Sierra streets. He has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail and his bail has been set at more than $1 million.