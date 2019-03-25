SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lake Tahoe where as much as 3 feet (91 centimeters) of snow is possible along Sierra ridgetops by Wednesday.

The storm watch goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.

Snow will spread into the southern Cascade Range later this morning, and into the northern #SierraNevada this evening. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for the latest road conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qPq3eCikkh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 25, 2019

Five to 10 inches (12 to 25 cm) of snow is possible at lake level and up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) below elevations of 6,000 feet (1,829 meters).

Winds could gust as high as 90 mph (145 kph) along the ridgetops and 45 mph (73 kph) in the valleys.

A winter weather advisory is in effect farther north from 8 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday in eastern Plumas, Sierra and Lassen counties west of the California-Nevada line.

