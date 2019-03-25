NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a late Sunday night shooting that left a man injured at a Sacramento County intersection.

The incident happened just before midnight near Auburn Boulevard and College Oak Drive, north of American River College.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a caller reported that they had heard several gunshots and saw someone lying on the ground. Deputies responded and found that the man had been shot several times.

The man was taken to the hospital and deputies say his wounds don’t look to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe the man was accosted by two other men who were riding bicycles just before the shooting. Exactly what happened that led up to the man being shot is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.