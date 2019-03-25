  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:North Highlands, sacramento county

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a late Sunday night shooting that left a man injured at a Sacramento County intersection.

The incident happened just before midnight near Auburn Boulevard and College Oak Drive, north of American River College.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a caller reported that they had heard several gunshots and saw someone lying on the ground. Deputies responded and found that the man had been shot several times.

The man was taken to the hospital and deputies say his wounds don’t look to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe the man was accosted by two other men who were riding bicycles just before the shooting. Exactly what happened that led up to the man being shot is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s