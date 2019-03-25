  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department reported Monday that vehicle thefts, especially of trucks, is on the rise in Rocklin.

Police said seven vehicles have been stolen in the last eight days. Of those seven vehicles, four were Chevrolet Silverado trucks, three from the Stanford Ranch community and one from Wyckford Stanford Ranch.

Police have not been able to recover any of the vehicles.

The popular makes and models include Chevrolet Silverado and Suburban as well as Ford F150, F250, and F350.

Officials recommend installing a vehicle alarm, kill switch, or a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.

