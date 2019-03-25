  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cell Phone Tower, Ripon News, Weston Elementary


RIPON (CBS13) — The cell phone tower that parents claim caused cancer in four elementary students is being removed.

Parents fought for years with the district after four children were diagnosed with some form of cancer.

RELATED: Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With Cancer

The tower is located at Weston Elementary in Ripon.

Although there is no evidence the tower is linked to the children’s cancer, Sprint said they will be removing it in the near future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s