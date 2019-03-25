



— The cell phone tower that parents claim caused cancer in four elementary students is being removed.

Parents fought for years with the district after four children were diagnosed with some form of cancer.

RELATED: Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With Cancer

The tower is located at Weston Elementary in Ripon.

Although there is no evidence the tower is linked to the children’s cancer, Sprint said they will be removing it in the near future.