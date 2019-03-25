SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A parolee was arrested near River Bend Park after rangers reportedly found handguns and material possibly used to make pipe bombs Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Marzan with Sacramento County Parks said rangers came across an occupied vehicle inhabited by a man who had not paid for his parking. When the rangers found the man was a parolee, they conducted a vehicle search, finding the handguns and suspicious materials.

The Sacramento County bomb squad took the materials to destroy them.

The man, 51-year-old Frank Trudeau, was taken into custody on weapons charges.

The trail was briefly closed for public safety but was reopened from the William B Pond to the Chase Drive connector.