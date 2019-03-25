



— Two months after a proposal to move the first day of school up by two weeks, Sacramento City Unified School District has decided to keep their schedule as is.

The first day of school will be August 29, 2019, and the last day will be June 11, 2020.

Right now the district is dealing with a $35 million gap and has been in negotiations with their labor unions.

READ ALSO: Sac City Unified Budget Cuts Affecting Preschoolers, Special-Needs Programs

The district said they have been trying to change the schedule for years but have not reached an agreement with their labor unions. Additionally, the district said they plan to propose the change again next year to move the start date up two weeks.

In January, spokesperson for the district Alex Barrios explained the reasoning behind the schedule change.

“This proposed change would put us more in line with all of the other school districts in this region and it would create more opportunities for our students,” said Barrios.

RELATED: Shift In The School Year Could Cut Two Weeks From Sacramento City Unified Summer Vacation

The proposed change would move the first day of school from right around Labor Day to mid-August. But this year, it would cause families to lose out on two weeks of summer vacation.

The district also said moving the school year up would give them more options when it comes to hiring teachers. Barrios told CBS13 sometimes the pool of applicants is small because teachers have already made commitments to other districts.