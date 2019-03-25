



A Sacramento man has been arrested, accused of mailing making threats and mailing suspicious white powder to people.

Darnell Ray Owens, 22, was arrested in Tulsa Oklahoma after he sent about 50 letters and online complaints to individuals and agencies in which he made threats including killing police officers, government officials, gay people, and “white people”, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Owens allegedly mailed at least two letters containing white powder, hoping the recipients would believe the powder is a biological weapon, according to Scott. The majority of letters were sent via the US Postal Service and originated from Sacramento.

One letter that accompanied white powder was sent to a Dallas, Texas church in July 2018. The letter reportedly threatened to kill the pastor. Another was sent to KTXL-TV in Sacramento on October 24 and threatened to kill certain employees.

The last threatening letter Owens allegedly sent went to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and threatened to kill the district attorney.

Owens faces charges of mailing threatening communications and a hoax involving biological weapons. Each count carries a minimum penalty of five years.