RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man from Stockton was killed in a fiery crash near Riverbank on Friday.

The incident happened a little before 2:30 a.m. near Claribel Road and Terminal Avenue, just south of Riverbank. California Highway Patrol says emergency crews got to the scene and found a 2013 Chevy sedan fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were inside the car: the 21-year-old and a 16-year-old boy. The teen had gotten out of the car by himself, but emergency crews hard to pull the man out.

The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released at this point.

Investigators say the Chevy was the only car involved in the crash. It appears the car hit a telephone pole, overturned and then caught fire.

The crash is still under investigation, CHP says.