TRACY (CBS13) – Residents are being advised to “bee careful” after a messy crash in Tracy Monday morning.

Tracy police say about 15 boxes of beehives spilled onto the street near Corral Hollow and Byron roads.

A beekeeper working to clean up the mess. (Credit: Tracy Police)

A friendly beekeeper has already gotten the boxes out, but officers warn that plenty of bees are still in the area.

Residents say the same kind of accident happened earlier on Monday in the city.

The Central Valley sees more than 1,000 beekeepers swarm to the region every year to help with the almond crop.

